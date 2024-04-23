Tesla (TSLA) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2024, Tesla (TSLA) reported revenue of $21.3 billion, down 8.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.45, compared to $0.85 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.83% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $22.15 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.46, the EPS surprise was -2.17%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Tesla performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total vehicle deliveries : 386,810 versus 417,863 estimated by seven analysts on average.

: 386,810 versus 417,863 estimated by seven analysts on average. Other models deliveries : 17,027 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 18,327.

: 17,027 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 18,327. Model 3/Y deliveries : 369,783 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 419,257.

: 369,783 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 419,257. Storage deployed : 4,053 MWh compared to the 4,494.77 MWh average estimate based on two analysts.

: 4,053 MWh compared to the 4,494.77 MWh average estimate based on two analysts. Revenues- Automotive sales : $16.46 billion versus $18.79 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.8% change.

: $16.46 billion versus $18.79 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.8% change. Revenues- Energy generation and storage : $1.64 billion compared to the $1.81 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.9% year over year.

: $1.64 billion compared to the $1.81 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.9% year over year. Revenues- Services and other : $2.29 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.22 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24.6%.

: $2.29 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.22 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24.6%. Revenues- Automotive regulatory credits : $442 million versus $404.41 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -15.2% change.

: $442 million versus $404.41 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -15.2% change. Revenues- Automotive leasing : $476 million compared to the $480.86 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -15.6% year over year.

: $476 million compared to the $480.86 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -15.6% year over year. Total Automotive Revenue : $17.38 billion versus $18.22 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -13% change.

: $17.38 billion versus $18.22 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -13% change. Gross profit- Total Automotive : $3.21 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $3.03 billion.

: $3.21 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $3.03 billion. Gross profit- Services and other: $81 million compared to the $94.65 million average estimate based on five analysts.

Shares of Tesla have returned -17.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Investment Research

