Tesla (TSLA) Recalls 1.6M Vehicles in China to Fix Autosteer

In China, Tesla TSLA has recalled more than 1.6 million vehicles over defects in automatic assisted steering and door lock systems.



Per Bloomberg and the Wall Street Journal, considering the number of vehicles sold in the country, this is Tesla’s largest recall in China.



Per China’s state administration for market regulation, in Beijing and Shanghai, the automaker would use remote upgrades to fix the issues, eliminating the need to take the cars to Tesla service centers.



Per China’s state administration for market regulation notice, the 1.61 million imported Tesla Model S, X, 3 and Y vehicles covered in the recall have a defect in the automatic assisted steering function, also called Autosteer. Drivers could exploit the defect, which would increase the risk of collision.



The automaker has also recalled 7,538 Model S and X vehicles to fix the door lock system. Due to the defect in the door lock system, the car’s side doors could open during a crash.



The recall comes less than a month after a federal investigation found a defect in the Autopilot feature, as a result of which the automaker recalled more than 2 million Model S, X, 3 and Y vehicles in the United States.



Per the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (“NHTSA”) investigation, the defect in Tesla’s Autopilot feature could result in crashes. The recall followed a two-year NHTSA investigation that was linked to deaths and accidents.



The upgrade to the Autopilot system intends to persuade drivers to pay closer attention to the road. Later, a second recall was issued for 120 thousand vehicles over the door unlocking issue during a crash. Both problems were fixed via remote update.

