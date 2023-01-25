Tesla (TSLA) Q4 2022 Earnings: What to Expect

Is now a good time to buy Tesla (TSLA) stock? That’s been the prevailing question as shares of the company last month plunged to 52-week lows of around $101. While Tesla has not been the only high-growth tech stock to fall during the recent bear market, its decline appears more pronounced when compared to other high-growth tech stocks, falling 70% in 2022.

The electric vehicle company is set to deliver its financial results for the fourth quarter fiscal 2022 on Wednesday after the closing bell. Since bottoming out at $101, the stock has been on fire, rising as much as 34% to $135. The market has since learned why. Leo KoGuan, the third-largest known Tesla investor, has been actively buying the stock, recently disclosing he has added another 200,000 shares. He’s not done. KoGuan, who said he self-funded $1 billion in Tesla buybacks since last year, said he plans to buy 1 million more shares a day after Tesla reports Q4 earnings.

Fundamentally, the company recently released its fourth quarter production and deliveries total which arrived lighter than expected. The company delivered 405,278 vehicles to customers in the last three months of the year, missing the consensus estimate of 420,760 that analysts had forecast. The delivery miss raised more concerns about the level of competitive demand pressure Tesla has begun to face even as it ramps up production capacity at its various plants.

To be sure, many analysts believe that CEO Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter, where he currently serve as CEO, will stretch him too thin to get Tesla back on track. However, Tesla has shown with its product-pricing flexibility that it can navigate these sorts of headwinds. The company’s increased focus on its growth strategy, namely production and profit margins, have been a major factor in the company’s historical success. These factors will be the main driver of the stock for the just-ended quarter and the rest of the year.

In the three months that ended December, Wall Street expects the Austin, Texas-based company to earn $1.14 per share on revenue of $24.22 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 85 cents per share on revenue of $17.72 billion. For the full year, earnings are expected to rise 78% year over year $4.02 per share, while full-year revenue of $81.81 billion would rise 52% year over year.

Despite the miss on Q4 production and delivery numbers, the company is poised to deliver another top and bottom line beat on Wednesday. What’s more, thanks to the recent price cuts which helped to bring in some new buyers, Tesla is enjoying strong vehicle registration data out of China. While there remains concerns about potential margin pressure given the price reductions for the Model Y and Model 3 in the U.S., there is come upside to the price cuts, namely market share gains over its competitors.

In the third quarter, automotive gross margins came in at 26.8%, about three quarters of a percentage point lower than street estimates. However, the company still managed to deliver a bottom line beat, reporting Q3 adjusted EPS of $1.05, beating consensus estimates of $1.01. However, due to logistics constraints, the top line fell short of estimates, coming at $21.45 billion, rising 55% year over year, but $510 million shy of estimates. The revenue miss was due to, among other things, lower average selling prices.

While energy and services revenues showed tremendous growth, this wasn’t enough to offset weaker-than-expected automotive segment numbers. On Wednesday investors will want to see whether Tesla can improve on these numbers and whether management will boost its full-year delivery forecast given the downbeat Q4 total.

