Tesla (TSLA) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2025, Tesla (TSLA) reported revenue of $28.1 billion, up 11.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.50, compared to $0.72 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +6.21% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $26.45 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.53, the EPS surprise was -5.66%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Total vehicle deliveries : 497,099 compared to the 467,163 average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 497,099 compared to the 467,163 average estimate based on seven analysts. Other models deliveries : 15,933 versus 17,760 estimated by five analysts on average.

: 15,933 versus 17,760 estimated by five analysts on average. Model 3/Y deliveries : 481,166 versus 444,641 estimated by five analysts on average.

: 481,166 versus 444,641 estimated by five analysts on average. Storage deployed : 12,500.00 MWh versus the two-analyst average estimate of 11,598.11 MWh.

: 12,500.00 MWh versus the two-analyst average estimate of 11,598.11 MWh. Total Leased Units : 10,230 versus 15,423 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 10,230 versus 15,423 estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues- Automotive sales : $20.36 billion compared to the $19.32 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.1% year over year.

: $20.36 billion compared to the $19.32 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.1% year over year. Revenues- Energy generation and storage : $3.42 billion compared to the $3.3 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +43.7% year over year.

: $3.42 billion compared to the $3.3 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +43.7% year over year. Revenues- Services and other : $3.48 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $3.24 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24.6%.

: $3.48 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $3.24 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24.6%. Revenues- Automotive regulatory credits : $417 million versus $437.96 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -43.6% change.

: $417 million versus $437.96 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -43.6% change. Revenues- Automotive leasing : $429 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $427.26 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.8%.

: $429 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $427.26 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.8%. Total Automotive Revenue : $21.21 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $18.52 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.9%.

: $21.21 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $18.52 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.9%. Gross profit- Total Automotive: $3.62 billion compared to the $3.35 billion average estimate based on seven analysts.

Here is how Tesla performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Tesla here>>>

Shares of Tesla have returned +3.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.