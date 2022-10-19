Tesla (TSLA) Q3 2022 Earnings: What to Expect

Is now a good time to buy Tesla (TSLA) stock? That’s been the prevailing question as shares of the company recently plunged to 52-week low of around $204.

While Tesla has not been the only high-growth tech stock to fall during the recent bear market, its decline in appears more pronounced when compared to other high-growth tech stocks that neither generate the level of cash as Tesla, nor have the same level of growth appeal. The electric vehicle company is set to deliver its financial results for the third quarter fiscal 2022 on Wednesday after the closing bell.

Currently down 37% year to date, while falling 18% over the past year, Tesla stock looks attractive at current levels. The company recently released its third quarter production and deliveries total which arrived lighter than expected, causing the largest one-day selloff the stock has experienced. The downbeat delivery total prompted Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas, among others, to temper their bullishness. “We believe that factors that drove Tesla’s weaker than expected 3Q production and deliveries could continue to present headwinds into 4Q as well as into 2023,” Jonas explained.

However, Tesla has shown with its product-pricing flexibility that it can navigate these sorts of headwinds. The company’s increased focus on its growth strategy, namely production and profit margins, have been a major factor in the company’s historical success. Aside from the its top and bottom line results, investors are eager to hear updates about the company’s production run rates out of its factories in Shanghai, Berlin, and Austin. These factors will be the main driver of the stock for the just-ended quarter and the rest of the year.

In the three months that ended September, Wall Street expects the Austin, Texas-based company to earn $1.00 per share on revenue of $22.07 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 62 cents per share on revenue of $13.76 billion. For the full year, ending in December, earnings are expected to rise 81% year over year $4.10 per share, while full-year revenue of $83.96 billion would rise 56% year over year.

The downbeat production and delivery total for Q3 has sparked questions as to whether the Tesla’s growth story is slowing. This is even as the company sold 83,135 China-made vehicles in September, which easily surpassed its record of monthly sales in China, according to Reuters. As such, with the stock falling more than 60% from its high in November a year ago, it’s tough to ignore what could be a solid buying opportunity for investors who don’t currently own Tesla.

Despite what is described as tepid Q3 production and delivery numbers, the company is poised to deliver another top and bottom line beat given that the company’s average selling prices has remained stable thanks to sales for high-end Model S and Model X demand. Demand for the higher-end vehicles will also drive strong automotive gross margins which helped Tesla to surpass Q2 expectations on both the top and bottom lines, with adjusted EPS of $2.27, coming in 47 cents better than expected.

Second quarter revenue grew 42% year over year to $16.9 billion, topping estimates by $250 million. The higher revenue was driven by a combination of growth in vehicle deliveries, higher average selling price and growth in other parts of the business. But it wasn’t all good news. Automotive gross margin was 27.9% of revenue, down from 28.4% in the year-ago quarter. On Wednesday investors will want to see whether Tesla sticks to its full-year delivery forecast given the downbeat Q3 total.

