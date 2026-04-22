Tesla (TSLA) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2026, Tesla (TSLA) reported revenue of $22.39 billion, up 15.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.41, compared to $0.27 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.12% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $21.92 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.36, the EPS surprise was +13.04%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Total vehicle deliveries : 358,023 versus 362,278 estimated by six analysts on average.

: 358,023 versus 362,278 estimated by six analysts on average. Model 3/Y deliveries : 341,893 versus 359,564 estimated by five analysts on average.

: 341,893 versus 359,564 estimated by five analysts on average. Other models deliveries : 16,130 versus 12,750 estimated by five analysts on average.

: 16,130 versus 12,750 estimated by five analysts on average. Total Leased Units : 3,430 versus 10,003 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 3,430 versus 10,003 estimated by two analysts on average. Storage deployed : 8,800.00 MWh versus the two-analyst average estimate of 10,637.55 MWh.

: 8,800.00 MWh versus the two-analyst average estimate of 10,637.55 MWh. Revenues- Energy generation and storage : $2.41 billion versus $3.46 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.8% change.

: $2.41 billion versus $3.46 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.8% change. Revenues- Services and other : $3.75 billion versus $3.41 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +42% change.

: $3.75 billion versus $3.41 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +42% change. Revenues- Automotive sales : $15.47 billion compared to the $15.56 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.7% year over year.

: $15.47 billion compared to the $15.56 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.7% year over year. Revenues- Automotive regulatory credits : $380 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $413.12 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -36.1%.

: $380 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $413.12 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -36.1%. Total Automotive Revenue : $16.23 billion compared to the $14.42 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.2% year over year.

: $16.23 billion compared to the $14.42 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.2% year over year. Revenues- Automotive leasing : $381 million versus $311.22 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -14.8% change.

: $381 million versus $311.22 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -14.8% change. Gross profit- Total Automotive: $3.42 billion versus $2.66 billion estimated by six analysts on average.

Here is how Tesla performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Tesla here>>>

Shares of Tesla have returned +0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +8.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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