Tesla (TSLA) Pushes 2021 Holiday Update to Legacy Model S/X

Tesla TSLA has kicked off the holiday season with a bang. The automaker recently started the rollout of its 2021 Holiday Update, which includes the Software Version 11.0 upgrade as well as something for non-Tesla owners.



Unfortunately, not all Tesla cars have received this latest Holiday Update, with the legacy Model S and X vehicles being left out. Nonetheless, it now appears that Tesla has started to push the V11 software update to some of its pre-refresh Model S and Model X. Images of the new software running the updated system in legacy Model S and X were shared online.



Software V11 can be considered as one of the most extensive holiday releases by Tesla till date, having several bigger-than-usual updates. The company is introducing some innovative features, spanning from a new Light Show function and new games to blind-spot monitoring camera functions and a customizable app launcher.



Some of these features, such as Sentry Mode Live Camera Access, Blind Spot Camera, Light Show and Auto Seat Heaters, are not available for legacy Model S and Model X cars equipped with MCU1 units. Pre-refresh Model S and Model X cars are integrated with MCU2 infotainment systems, i.e., they have Intel Atom Processor, are capable of receiving more features from the V11 update, like Subwoofer Tunability, Edit Waypoints, access to TikTok, Sonic the Hedgehog, Sudoku, to name a few.



Irrespective of their infotainment system, all Tesla vehicles are to receive Dark Mode, a customizable app launcher, the ability to hide map details, and cold weather improvements with the V11 rollout. The V11 update is currently available for free-of-cost download over the air,.

The light Show feature is also available to non-Tesla vehicle owners as the automaker published the open-source software called xLights that was used to create the feature. Anyone can use the feature to create a light show and upload it to their car.

