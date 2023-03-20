Tesla (TSLA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Tesla (TSLA) closed the most recent trading day at $183.25, moving +1.73% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.89% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.68%.

Coming into today, shares of the electric car maker had lost 13.53% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 12.11%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.9%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Tesla as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Tesla is projected to report earnings of $0.86 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 19.63%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $23.58 billion, up 25.71% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.94 per share and revenue of $101.42 billion. These totals would mark changes of -3.19% and +24.5%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Tesla. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Tesla is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Tesla currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 45.77. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.24.

Meanwhile, TSLA's PEG ratio is currently 1.87. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Domestic industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.37 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, which puts it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

