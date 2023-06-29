Tesla (TSLA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Tesla (TSLA) closed at $257.50 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.49% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.45%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.99%.

Heading into today, shares of the electric car maker had gained 25.65% over the past month, outpacing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 19.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.25% in that time.

Tesla will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Tesla to post earnings of $0.80 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 5.26%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $24.44 billion, up 44.32% from the year-ago period.

TSLA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.47 per share and revenue of $99.36 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -14.74% and +21.97%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Tesla should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.72% lower. Tesla is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Tesla is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 73.88. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.96, so we one might conclude that Tesla is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, TSLA's PEG ratio is currently 3. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. TSLA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.37 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

