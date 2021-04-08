Tesla (TSLA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Tesla (TSLA) closed the most recent trading day at $683.80, moving +1.91% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.42%.

Heading into today, shares of the electric car maker had gained 2.68% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 6.83% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.32% in that time.

TSLA will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect TSLA to post earnings of $0.79 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 216%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $9.92 billion, up 65.76% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.27 per share and revenue of $47.86 billion. These totals would mark changes of +90.63% and +51.76%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TSLA should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.81% higher within the past month. TSLA currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, TSLA is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 165.26. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.5, which means TSLA is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, TSLA's PEG ratio is currently 4.79. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Domestic industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.35 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

