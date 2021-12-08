Tesla (TSLA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Tesla (TSLA) closed at $1,068.96 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.64% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.31%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.48%.

Heading into today, shares of the electric car maker had gained 2.76% over the past month, outpacing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 7.9% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.04% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Tesla as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Tesla to post earnings of $1.69 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 111.25%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $14.9 billion, up 38.66% from the year-ago period.

TSLA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.98 per share and revenue of $51.39 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +166.96% and +62.96%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Tesla. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.44% higher. Tesla is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Tesla is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 175.93. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.27, so we one might conclude that Tesla is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that TSLA has a PEG ratio of 4.69. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Domestic industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.3 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

