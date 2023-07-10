Tesla (TSLA) Offers Cash Discount on Model 3/Y to Boost Sales

In an attempt to attract new customers, Tesla, Inc. TSLA is now offering cash discount on Model 3/Y vehicles. The new customers can avail the cash benefit via a referral program.



After taking a long break, the electric vehicle pioneer reintroduced the referral program for cars during the last quarter. Under this program, existing customers can provide referrals to new customers.



In the past few months, the cash discount and Full Self-Driving packages have been limited to buyers of the Model S and Model X. For the Model 3 and Model Y, Tesla credit points were the main incentives available to buyers.



Tesla recently announced to offer cash benefits and additional incentives to the buyers of Model 3/Y in its major markets, including the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China, Germany, France and Singapore, per the company’s regional websites. The extension of the existing program will attract new buyers and accelerate sales.



Per the information provided on the website, using the referral link, the new buyer will get $500 off on their purchase and three months of Full Self-Driving capability, while the referrer will get 10,000 referral credits.



Since late last year, Tesla has been slashing the prices of its models to boost sales. As a result, it registered a significant rise in the number of vehicles delivered in the second quarter. The number of deliveries increased by around 10% quarter-over-quarter to 466,140.



Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, has been offering discounts and other incentives in the United States to increase the affordability and, consequently, the sales of vehicles. Musk said the company would prioritize sales over margins in a weak economy with rising competition.



Tesla Model 3 and Model Y are also eligible for a tax credit of $7,500 in the United States under the Inflation Reduction Act.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

TSLA currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some top-ranked players in the auto space are Ford Motor Company F and Li Auto, Inc. LI, each carrying a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Ford is one of the world’s leading automakers. F shares are up 28.8% year-to-date.



Ford has a VGM score of B. The company surpassed earnings estimates in two out of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, the average surprise being 24.35%.



Li Auto designs, develops, manufactures and sells premium smart electric SUVs. Li shares are up 75.9% year-to-date. The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 2,400%.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ford Motor Company (F) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.