Tesla (TSLA) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

Tesla (TSLA) closed at $178.65 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.2% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.03%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.34%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.51%.

The electric car maker's stock has dropped by 5.89% in the past month, falling short of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 3.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.21%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Tesla in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.67, down 21.18% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $25.8 billion, up 10.58% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3.16 per share and a revenue of $111.96 billion, demonstrating changes of +1.28% and +15.69%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Tesla. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.83% lower. Tesla currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Tesla is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 55.94. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 14.26 of its industry.

Investors should also note that TSLA has a PEG ratio of 2.5 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Automotive - Domestic industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.81.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 74, this industry ranks in the top 30% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

