Tesla (TSLA) Just Won the Charger Wars: What Does that Mean for Investors?

Just a few weeks ago, there was such a thing as “the charger wars.” As recently as the middle of last month, there was real doubt as to which EV charging protocol, Tesla's (TSLA) preferred North American Charging System (NACS) or the Combined Charging System (CCS) then favored by most of the rest of the industry, would emerge as dominant in the rapidly growing North American market. Then, on May 25, Ford (F), the nation’s second largest producer of EVs, announced that they were moving to the NACS, providing adaptors for now and rolling out cars with NACS connections starting in 2025. This morning, we learned that General Motors (GM) has also shifted to Tesla’s system, and the charger wars are essentially over.

Unsurprisingly, Tesla has won. The decision years ago to sacrifice profitability to pursue a large charging network has paid off. At various times over the last few years, market watchers and investors have become frustrated with Tesla for not holding more cash, but the number one objection to EVs has been that charging was slow and inconvenient when compared to filling a car with gas. A large, very visible network of Tesla chargers helped to overcome that for prospective Tesla buyers.

Anyone traveling on U.S. highways will have seen big banks of Tesla Superchargers when they pull into service areas but may not even have noticed the couple of chargers dedicated to other delivery systems. It seemed that if you wanted an EV that could handle a long trip, Tesla was by far your best bet, probably your only viable option. While that may not actually have been true, what Musk understands really well is that perception matters, so creating the perception of easier, faster, more convenient charging has been a priority for the company for years.

Those who remained committed to CCS largely pinned their hopes on government largesse, which is always a risky play given that the government giveth, but they also taketh away quickly when political expediency demands it. The belief was that the Biden White House would, in pursuit of lower emissions from cars, and maybe as revenge for the Twitter/Trump thing, offer massive subsidies to CCS and enable a huge build out of the network. There were subsidies, but not on the anticipated level, and by the time they came, Tesla had a massive, almost insurmountable lead in visibility and availability of chargers, and the likes of Ford and GM had little choice but to give in and pay what they had to pay to Tesla to use their system.

At some point in the future, there will be antitrust themed rumblings about what will follow. For instance, could you imagine how up in arms most people would be if just one oil company dominated gasoline? It simply wouldn’t be allowed to happen, but it has happened to some degree here, and putting the cat back in the bag may prove to be more difficult than just ruling that an industry shift to NACS breaches antitrust standards. The investment needed to restore competitive balance would be so massive that it would be daunting even for a government.

So, for the foreseeable future at least, the charger wars are over, and Tesla can be declared the victor. But what does that mean for existing or wannabe TSLA investors?

If you took my advice the last time I wrote about TSLA and bought the stock on the post-earnings dip back in April or if, like me you are a long-term holder of the stock with a good cost basis after splits etc., just sit tight. However, I won’t be rushing in to buy at these levels. This news is being priced into the stock right now but, based on past performance, there is a very good chance that Elon Musk will say or do something before too long that causes it to drop, or simply that market trends will shift and stocks like TSLA will fall out of favor for a while.

Usually, I dislike suggesting that people “buy the dip,” if for no other reason than that you then have to identify what constitutes a dip and when to start buying. Then there is the problem that, while you wait for a dip, if the stock soars so high that when it comes, it still only results in an entry point higher than if you just bought straight away.

However, in this case, the dip will be obvious when it comes as a negative reaction to news, will also be short-lived based on recent history and, given the volatility that TSLA has always displayed, will probably take it below current levels. So, ”buy the dip” is not, in this case, the useless advice it often is and may well prove to be the best strategy, whether you are initiating a position in TSLA or adding to an existing one.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.