Tesla (TSLA) Hikes Prices of EVs Again, Model X Up by $6,000

Tesla Inc. TSLA recently raised prices once again for all its car models in the United States in the face of the ongoing global supply-chain problems and escalating raw material costs.



The electric vehicle (EV) giant has increased the prices of its luxury EVs multiple times this year, including a significant hike twice in the same week of March when it charged $1,000 extra for all vehicles equipped with long-range battery packs. It issued a comparatively smaller increase on certain Model 3s in April.



It has yet again hiked prices across its lineup. Here’s a brief summary of the latest price increases.



The price of Model X increased from $114,990 to $120,990, but the Model X Plaid, priced at $138,990, has not yet been affected. Tesla Model S saw a price increase from $99,990 to $104,990. Like the Model X, the Plaid will remain the same at $135,990. Both versions of the automaker’s most popular Model Y, increased. The Long Range went from $62,990 to $65,990 and the Performance jumped from $67,990 to $69,990. The price of Model 3 increased from $54,490 to $57,990.



Previously, Tesla had said that the surging cost of lithium was responsible for price increases. Although Tesla has not provided any reason for the increase in prices this time, a number of other automakers have decided on the same. A combination of inflation, supply chain issues and slowed production in China are contributing factors for other automakers, so probably these apply to Tesla as well. During its first-quarter earnings call, the company had hinted at future production getting hampered by supply chain bottlenecks and inflation.



Tesla’s prominent competitor, Rivian Automotive Inc. RIVN, also raised prices by more than $10,000 for new orders of its base model. Rivian noted that customers were opting for the high-end models, despite the price increases.

Shares of TSLA have gained 3.7% over the past year against its industry's 27% decline.



