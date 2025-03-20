Tesla (TSLA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Tesla (TSLA) ended the recent trading session at $236.26, demonstrating a +0.17% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.33%.

Shares of the electric car maker witnessed a loss of 34.59% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector with its loss of 20.08% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.48%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Tesla in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.56, marking a 24.44% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $23.66 billion, indicating a 11.05% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.94 per share and a revenue of $110.01 billion, demonstrating changes of +21.49% and +12.61%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Tesla. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.1% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Tesla is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Tesla is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 80.33. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.13.

We can additionally observe that TSLA currently boasts a PEG ratio of 3.4. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Automotive - Domestic industry stood at 0.82 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 132, finds itself in the bottom 48% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

