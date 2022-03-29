Tesla (TSLA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Tesla (TSLA) closed the most recent trading day at $1,099.57, moving +0.71% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.23%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.97%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.44%.

Coming into today, shares of the electric car maker had gained 25.44% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 7.84%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.69%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Tesla as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.01, up 116.13% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $16.5 billion, up 58.82% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.65 per share and revenue of $82.67 billion. These totals would mark changes of +42.33% and +53.6%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Tesla should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.96% higher within the past month. Tesla currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Tesla's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 113.1. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.87.

Meanwhile, TSLA's PEG ratio is currently 2.91. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Automotive - Domestic stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.84 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 110, which puts it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free.Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.