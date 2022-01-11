Tesla (TSLA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Tesla (TSLA) closed the most recent trading day at $1,064.40, moving +0.59% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.92% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.51%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.54%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the electric car maker had gained 9.49% over the past month. This has outpaced the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 1.05% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.85% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Tesla as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.87, up 133.75% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $15.51 billion, up 44.34% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Tesla. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Tesla is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Tesla currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 129.7. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.08.

Also, we should mention that TSLA has a PEG ratio of 3.38. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Automotive - Domestic stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.08 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.