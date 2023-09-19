Tesla (TSLA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Tesla (TSLA) closed the most recent trading day at $266.50, moving +0.46% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.23%.

Coming into today, shares of the electric car maker had gained 14.7% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 13.77%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.08%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Tesla as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Tesla to post earnings of $0.78 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 25.71%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $25.15 billion, up 17.24% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.46 per share and revenue of $100.19 billion, which would represent changes of -14.99% and +23%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Tesla. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.56% lower. Tesla is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Tesla's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 76.69. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.19, so we one might conclude that Tesla is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that TSLA has a PEG ratio of 3.51 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Automotive - Domestic stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.22 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

