Tesla (TSLA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Tesla (TSLA) closed at $282.48, marking a +0.95% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 9.78%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the electric car maker had gained 26.44% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 38.02% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 4.16% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Tesla as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 19, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.81, up 6.58% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $24.44 billion, up 44.32% from the prior-year quarter.

TSLA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.47 per share and revenue of $99.36 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -14.74% and +21.97%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Tesla should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.11% higher. Tesla is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Tesla is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 80.68. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.34, so we one might conclude that Tesla is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that TSLA has a PEG ratio of 3.27. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Domestic industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.43 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 42, which puts it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

