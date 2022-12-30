Tesla (TSLA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Tesla (TSLA) closed the most recent trading day at $123.18, moving +1.12% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.91%.

Heading into today, shares of the electric car maker had lost 37.43% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 17.03% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.59% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Tesla as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Tesla to post earnings of $1.19 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 40%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $25.23 billion, up 42.39% from the year-ago period.

TSLA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.07 per share and revenue of $82.5 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +80.09% and +53.29%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Tesla. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.28% higher. Tesla is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Tesla is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 29.96. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.09, which means Tesla is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, TSLA's PEG ratio is currently 0.95. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Automotive - Domestic stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.08 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

