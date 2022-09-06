Tesla (TSLA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Tesla (TSLA) closed at $274.42, marking a +1.56% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%.

Heading into today, shares of the electric car maker had lost 6.96% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 6.42% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.13% in that time.

Tesla will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.91, up 46.77% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $22.95 billion, up 66.83% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.96 per share and revenue of $85.23 billion, which would represent changes of +75.22% and +58.36%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Tesla. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.17% higher within the past month. Tesla is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, Tesla currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 68.25. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.16.

Meanwhile, TSLA's PEG ratio is currently 2.19. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Domestic was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.82 at yesterday's closing price.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention. See them now >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.