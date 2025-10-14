Tesla (TSLA) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

Tesla (TSLA) ended the recent trading session at $429.24, demonstrating a -1.53% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.16% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.44%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.76%.

Heading into today, shares of the electric car maker had gained 6.31% over the past month, outpacing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 5.18% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.14%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Tesla in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on October 22, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.52, down 27.78% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $26.27 billion, up 4.32% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.62 per share and a revenue of $93.14 billion, signifying shifts of -33.06% and -4.66%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Tesla. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.81% higher within the past month. Tesla is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Tesla is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 268.56. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 13.14.

We can also see that TSLA currently has a PEG ratio of 11.22. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Domestic industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.38 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, finds itself in the bottom 25% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

