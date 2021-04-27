Tesla (TSLA) Earnings Offer Something for Everyone

Tesla (TSLA) is one of the most talked-about stocks in history. Its buyers and supporters are often passionate, committed to a vision of a world without gas-powered vehicles and the disruptive nature of a company with a vision, and with the courage to put their money where their mouth is. Its detractors are almost equally passionate. They are appalled by that same courage and vision when it leads to unconventional decisions and are convinced that it is all some kind of scam, with a shoe about to drop (it is worth noting that this supposed shoe has only existed in their imagination, so far).

Whatever you may feel about the company or the stock, however there is one thing that everyone agrees upon: Tesla is never boring. So, it comes as little surprise that the Q1 2021 earnings released yesterday after the closing bell are proving controversial.

On the surface, they were great results. They were awash with record-breaking numbers, with net income of $438 million and revenue that surged 74% to $10.39 billion. That was an easy beat of expectations, as was the final EPS number of 79 cents. Despite those impressive numbers, the stock quickly dropped, and is, at the time of writing, trading nearly four percent below yesterday’s close.

There is no doubt an element of “buy the rumor, sell the fact” to that. Good results were expected, and traders who bought in anticipation of earnings like this will be taking their profits. But there is something else here too. Tesla trades on feelings and opinions as much as on data, and this report stoked those feelings and exaggerated those opinions. That much is evident when you play around with the charts, where massive volatility immediately following the release indicates that both sides found something to like here initially.

For the bears, the details of this report seemed to confirm their suspicions that Tesla isn’t really a car company, but just a series of lucky breaks and transient money-making schemes. That $438 million in GAAP profit included over $100 million from sales of Bitcoin, while revenue was bolstered by $518 million of sales of regulatory credits, where other auto manufacturers who fall short of government targets for emissions buy some of Tesla’s “greenness” to offset that shortfall.

“See,” they say, “once again, Tesla has been lucky”.

Is it luck, though? If it is, then at some point, it would inevitably run out. However, after a decade or so of taking risks and profiting from them, it is hard to say that this is simply good luck. Maybe there is some element of avoiding bad luck to it, but I am reminded of the old quote that is usually contributed to Sam Goldwyn: "The harder I work, the luckier I get."

That they are a series of lucky breaks and transient money-making schemes, the accusation laid at the foot of Tesla by its detractors, is very often an accurate description of young, successful companies. It is the norm, not the exception, and taking advantage of what is available, be it surging interest in digital currency, or regulations that force competitors to pay you for simply existing, is really just smart, rather than deceptive or cynical.

The bears seem to have the upper hand so far in the response to these earnings according to the short-term chart, but there is also plenty here for the bulls to like from a longer-term perspective.

The fact that there have been no deliveries of the new Model S Plaid, despite Elon Musk saying in January that deliveries would start by the end of February, is another element of the report that can be seen two ways. The pessimistic view is obvious: Musk made a projection and Tesla failed to deliver, quite literally. There are legitimate treasons for that, though. Supply chain issues have hurt every company over the last three months, particularly those with a tech bias, and even in the face of that, Tesla grew vehicle sales by more than 100% from the same quarter last year. Obviously, Q1 2020 numbers were hit by covid to some extent but even so, that is impressive growth and the upcoming boost from the Plaid, and from getting back to production of the Model X SUV later in the year, will prove to be another engine of growth.

Tesla’s Q1 2021 results, then, offered something for everyone. The haters will feel that much of the success was down to luck and one-off factors, while the believers will say that, however it was achieved, Tesla has finished the quarter with record numbers, and punishing the stock because the company made a successful investment and received regulatory credits that will probably negate the need for another capital raise soon is crazy.

For the agnostic, the most important factor in how you view these numbers is what they say about the future, and that is positive news. There will be pent up demand for the models hit by supply shortages, making it likely that we will see another big quarter in Q2, and the temporary positives from bitcoin sales and regulatory credits can be seen as convenient bridges during a time of disruption. On that basis, TSLA can be expected to return to gains soon after trading lower on earnings.

Do you want more of Martin? If you are familiar with Martin’s work, you will know that he brings a unique perspective to markets and actionable ideas based on that perspective. In addition to writing here, Martin also writes a free weekly newsletter with in-depth analysis and trade ideas focused on just one recently underperforming sector that is bouncing fast. To find out more and sign up for the free newsletter, just click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.