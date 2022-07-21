Tesla (TSLA) Earnings Beat Estimates in Q2, Revenues Up Y/Y

Tesla TSLA reported second-quarter 2022 earnings of $2.27 a share, up from the year-ago figure of $1.45 and surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.82. This marked the sixth straight earnings beat for the company. Higher-than-expected revenues from Services and Other segment resulted in this outperformance.



Total revenues came in at $16,934 million, witnessing year-over-year growth of 41.6%. However, the top line lagged the consensus mark of $17,101 million. The EV giant reported an overall gross margin of 25% for the reported quarter. Further, operating margin came in at 14.6%.

Key Takeaways

Tesla’s production and delivery totaled 258,580 and 254,695 vehicles, reflecting a year-over-year jump of 25% and 27%, respectively. The delivery figure lagged the consensus mark of 303,532 vehicles. The Model 3/Y registered production and deliveries of 242,169 and 238,533 vehicles, marking year-over-year growth of 19% and 20%, respectively. Production and delivery of the Model S/X totaled 16,411 and 16,162 units, respectively, in the quarter under review.



Total automotive revenues of $14,602 million missed the consensus mark of $16,398 million but jumped 43% year over year. The figure also included $344 million from the sale of regulatory credits for electric vehicles, which fell 3% year over year. Automotive gross profit came in at $4,081 million, which missed the consensus mark of $4,216 million. Automotive gross margin came in at 27.9%, contracting 46 basis points from second-quarter 2021.



Energy generation and storage revenues came in at $866 million in second-quarter 2022 compared with the year-ago quarter’s figure of $801 million. The figure lagged the consensus mark of $893 million. Services and Other revenues were $1,466 million, significantly increasing from $951 million a year ago. The figure also topped the consensus mark of $1,186 million.



Operating expenses totaled $1,770 million in the reported quarter, flaring up from $1,572 million incurred in the corresponding period of 2021.

Financials

Tesla had cash and cash equivalents of $18,324 million as of Jun 30, 2022, compared with $16,229 million on Jun 30, 2021. Net cash provided by operating activities amounted to $2,351 million in second-quarter 2022, up 11% year over year. Its capital expenditure totaled $1,730 million, up from $1,505 million recorded in second-quarter 2021.



Tesla generated free cash flow of $621 million during the reported quarter, almost flat year over year. Long-term debt and finance leases, net of current portion, totaled $2,898 million, down from $3,153 million on Mar 31, 2022.

