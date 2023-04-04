Tesla (TSLA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Tesla (TSLA) closed at $192.58 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.12% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.58% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.59%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.54%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the electric car maker had gained 0.5% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 6.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 2% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Tesla as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 19, 2023. On that day, Tesla is projected to report earnings of $0.84 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 21.5%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $23.49 billion, up 25.24% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.85 per share and revenue of $101.6 billion. These totals would mark changes of -5.41% and +24.72%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Tesla should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% lower. Tesla is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Tesla has a Forward P/E ratio of 50.65 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.97, which means Tesla is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that TSLA currently has a PEG ratio of 2.06. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Automotive - Domestic was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.49 at yesterday's closing price.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TSLA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.