Tesla (TSLA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Tesla (TSLA) closed at $1,088.47 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.5% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.26%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the electric car maker had lost 3.79% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 1.33% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.4% in that time.

Tesla will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Tesla is projected to report earnings of $1.69 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 111.25%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $14.9 billion, up 38.66% from the prior-year quarter.

TSLA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.98 per share and revenue of $51.39 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +166.96% and +62.96%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Tesla. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Tesla is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Tesla is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 182.99. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.91, so we one might conclude that Tesla is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that TSLA has a PEG ratio of 4.88 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Domestic was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.18 at yesterday's closing price.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 195, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

