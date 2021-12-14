Tesla (TSLA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Tesla (TSLA) closed at $958.51, marking a -0.82% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.75% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.23%.

Heading into today, shares of the electric car maker had lost 4.64% over the past month, outpacing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 7.07% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 0.13% in that time.

Tesla will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Tesla is projected to report earnings of $1.69 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 111.25%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $14.9 billion, up 38.66% from the year-ago period.

TSLA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.98 per share and revenue of $51.39 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +166.96% and +62.96%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Tesla. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Tesla currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Tesla is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 161.66. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.54.

Meanwhile, TSLA's PEG ratio is currently 4.31. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Domestic industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.23 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

