Tesla (TSLA) Defers Delivery of Model S Plaid by a Week

Tesla TSLA CEO Elon Musk recently confirmed on Twitter that deliveries for the electric vehicle (EV) maker’s 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid will be delayed until Jun 10 as the model needs another week of modification. This marks a one-week delay over the scheduled Jun 3 roll-out of the vehicle.



Since September 2019, the U.S.-based EV behemoth has been teasing the release of the re-vamped electric sedan. Reportedly, the model will have the most extensive set of modifications in nine years, resulting in an overall redesigning of the car.



Fans were in awe when the Model S Plaid was unveiled this January, with the first deliveries tentatively due in February. However, in early April, Tesla reported that no deliveries had yet been made and the first deliveries were expected within the next few weeks. In fact, earlier this month, Tesla announced that a special delivery event for the re-engineered vehicle would be held on Jun 3 at its Fremont, CA factory. The latest tweet by Musk, nevertheless, further pushes the delivery by a week until Jun 10.



The base Tesla Model S Long Range features 3.1-seconds 0-60 mph time and a top speed of 155 mph, and an estimated EPA range of 412 miles. The Tesla Model S Plaid is a step up from the base model, having three high-performance electric motors, accelerating the car from zero-to-60 mph in less than 2 seconds, while reaching a top speed of 200-mph. Plaid claims to have a range between 390 and 412 miles.



An upgraded version — Model S Plaid Plus — was due to join the fleet later this year, with an even quicker pick-up and enhanced performance but Tesla recently indicated that the model will not hit the market until mid-2022. The forthcoming Plaid Plus is reported to have range of more than 520 miles.

Reportedly, the prices for the Model S Plaid begin at $119,990 and the Plaid Plus at $149,990 in the United States.

Tesla Recalls Model 3 & Model Y Cars

Meanwhile, Tesla recently issued a voluntary recall on few Model 3 and Model Y vehicles manufactured in the last three years over a potential brake issue.



The recall applies to the Model 3 vehicles developed between December 2018 and March 2021, and the Model Y vehicles built between January 2020 and January 2021. The number of vehicles suffering from the brake issue has not been disclosed by the company.



The company e-mailed customers who bought models believed to have been affected by the malfunction. The affected customers can schedule an appointment for getting the issue resolved. The e-mail noted that the inspection, as well as any needed service and repairs, would be done free of charge.



Reportedly, the problem with the models in question is that the brake caliper bolts might not have been secured to the correct specification. This might cause the bolts to loosen over time and, in rare circumstances, even cause an abnormal noise to occur, preventing the wheel from moving freely, resulting in tire pressure loss. Per the company, it is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to this malfunction.



Amid the heightening climate-change concerns, it has become imperative for automakers to resort to green means of transportation. Amid the changing face of the auto industry, Tesla has revolutionized the EV space much the same way as Amazon AMZN has changed the retail landscape and Netflix transformed entertainment. Tesla is, undoubtedly, the undisputed global leader in the EV landscape.



Even with its dominant market share, the California-based automaker faces stiff competition from other auto biggies, like General Motors GM and Ford F, who have been taking considerable strides to rev up their EV game plan.



Tesla currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Notably, shares of the company have soared 248% over the past year compared with its industry’s rally of 160.8%.

