Tesla (TSLA) CEO Offloads More Shares, Concludes Trading Plan

Tesla’s TSLA CEO Elon Musk yesterday offloaded another $1.02 billion of his holdings in the company. This brings him close to his stated goal of reducing his stake in the electric vehicle (EV) maker by 10%.

Per a filing with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission, the billionaire exercised an option yesterday to buy 1.6 million shares of Tesla and sold 934,090 shares for $1.02 billion to pay for taxes associated with the option exercise.



All this kicked off in November when Musk left Twitterati open-mouthed with a bizarre poll asking his followers to vote whether he should sell 10% of his stock. The tweet read: “Much is made lately of unrealized gains being a means of tax avoidance, so I propose selling 10% of my Tesla stock.” He added, “I will abide by the results of this poll, whichever way it goes.”



With the majority of his followers voting in favor of the stock sale, Musk abided by his promise by starting to offload his Tesla holdings. Simultaneously, he was exercising his stock options to buy fresh shares.



To deliver on his pledge of selling 10% stock, Musk needs to dispose of about 17 million shares, assuming his target excludes exercisable options. On Dec 22, Musk took to social media to state that he is almost done trimming his Tesla holdings. He added, "There are still a few tranches left, but almost done."

The latest transaction takes Musk’s total sales to about 15.6 million shares for approximately $16.4 billion.

It is not clear whether the poll in November had any actual influence on Musk’s plans. He had stated months earlier that he was likely to exercise a big chunk of stock options toward the end of the year. In September, much before his tweet, he had also set up a trading plan under Rule 10b5-1 related to his options-related sales.

Per Reuters, with the latest sale, Musk has exercised all of the options to buy 22.86 million stocks, which are set to expire next year. This marks the completion of the Rule 10b5-1 trading plan as well.

