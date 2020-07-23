Tesla (TSLA) and Twitter (TWTR) Earnings: Who Had The Better Result?

It is a good time to be an earnings watcher. There have been a whole host of significant, high profile releases in the last 24 hours. With well-followed tech companies like Tesla (TSLA) and Twitter (TWTR) reporting as well as some big non-tech names like Southwest Airlines (LUV) and homebuilder Pulte (PHM), there has been a little bit of something for everyone. As you might expect, though, the two most interesting releases came from Twitter and Tesla, and they each had different implications for traders and investors.

At one end of the scale comes Tesla. The electric vehicle maker posted their fourth consecutive profitable quarter, something that, not that long ago, many people doubted would ever happen. Nor was it a matter of just eking out a profit, with EPS of $2.18 versus analysts’ expectation that varied widely, but that all fell short of that result, and that averaged out at about $0.03.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a TSLA earnings release if there weren’t some difference of opinion about what the numbers actually mean. The vocal Tesla bears (yes, such a beast still exists, even if they are beaten and bloody after a 1-year, 500% rise in the stock) will say that because some of that outperformance was down to a quadrupling of regulatory credits and that automotive revenues fell despite the introduction of new models, this release wasn’t actually that great and that the collapse that they have been promising all the way up is coming any day now...

Yeah, right.

This is a story of a company fulfilling a massive promise earlier than expected, and that is a story that investors love. You are obviously free to voice your opinion about whether or not the stock should be at these lofty levels. Talk, however, is cheap, whereas, as many have found out this year, shorting TSLA is usually anything but.

If you are a regular reader you will know that I came into these earnings believing that the most important factor, that they were expected on average to show a massive overall decline in EPS, would probably be overlooked. That, however, doesn’t apply to TSLA. As we have once again been shown, their growth story, born in a decade of expansion, still applies even when the economy is in a mess.

Based on these earnings, while a correction of some kind in TSLA must come at some point, betting on a big drop now would be foolish.

I wouldn’t say the same thing about Twitter though.

Their earnings were released this morning and showed an adjusted loss of $1.39 per share, although the presence of a massive deferred loss on a non-cash asset makes it tough to compare to expectations. There could not, however, be any equivocation about revenue, which was a big miss at $683 million versus the $707 million expected.

Given that, it may have surprised some people to see TWTR jump around 8% immediately following the release:

That was down to a big beat in monetizable Daily Active Users (mDAUs). That is an important metric for them. More users means, in theory at least, more ad revenue. The problem is that that theory isn’t quite translating to practice.

Twitter’s ad revenues for the quarter were 23% lower than the same quarter last year, which explains the big overall revenue miss and is probably why the stock is retreating a bit after that initial surge.

You have a situation where the market is reacting positively to a temporary bump in usage of the platform as the world was on lockdown, while ignoring the fact that actual monetization of those users has dropped significantly. They, unlike TSLA, are feeling the impact of a struggling economy.

Tesla is, in some places, held up as an example of froth in this market, but in reality, their elevated stock price is much more justifiable than some are willing to admit. TSLA has shown this quarter that they can still turn in good numbers, even during a quarter when big chunks of the global economy are completely shut down. This a situation that you wouldn't think would result in the kind of struggles Twitter showed in their release.

After these earnings and the market reaction to them, there will no doubt be another chorus of people recommending that you short TSLA. Don’t listen to them. If you want to sell something, sell TWTR, because they are not making any money despite a big increase in users. Tesla is showing that they actually can translate their popularity into cash.

