Tesla (TSLA) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Tesla (TSLA) ended 2019 as the hottest stock on the market and the shares — already up 35% year to date — aren’t giving up any ground. Better-than-expected quarterly deliveries for its flagship vehicles has been the major catalysts. Investors will want to know if this torrid run can continue.

The luxury electric car manufacturer will report fourth quarter fiscal 2019 earnings results after the closing bell Wednesday. From its low of just seven months ago, Tesla stock has skyrocketed by an astounding 220%. The company’s solid execution, including assembly capacity at its Gigafactory in China, has applauded. Analysts have rushed to raise their price targets ahead of what is expected to be an exceptional quarter.

Recently, analysts at Jeffries, which reaffirmed its Buy rating on the stock, boosted their price target by 50% from $400 to $600 per share. Meanwhile, Oppenheimer analysts called Tesla a “must-own stock” and boosted their target some 60% $612 from $385. While there are still some questions about Tesla’s first half 2020 results, namely gross margin sustainability, Wall Street seems more optimistic that the company is on more stable footing.

On Wednesday the market will want updates on the company’s progress on several fronts, including its progress on building a new Gigafactory in Germany, Model Y prospects, among other topics. If updates are favorable, including meeting both its production and profitability targets, Tesla stock won’t reverse course anytime soon.

In the three months that ended December, Wall Street expects Tesla to report a per-share loss of $1.72 on revenue of $7.02 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.93 per share on revenue of $7.23 billion. For the full year, the company is expected to lose 45 cents per share, compared to a loss of $1.33 a year ago, while full-year revenue of $24.47 billion would rise 14% year over year.

Though these projected numbers appear solid, they are nonetheless conservative, particular given the record number of deliveries Tesla achieved in Q4, during which roughly 112,000 Tesla vehicles were driven to its customers. This marked about a 23.5% year-over-year increase, topping the 90,700 number of vehicles Tesla delivered in Q4 2018. Assuming improved operating efficiency, Tesla is poised to deliver another top- and bottom-line beat Wednesday.

In the third quarter, the company reported revenue of $6.3 billion and adjusted earnings per of $1.86, topping consensus estimates of a 42-cent loss on revenue of $6.23 billion which sent the shares spiking more than 20%. Impressively, Q3 automotive gross margins rose to 22.8%, up from 18.9% in Q2. When considering that Tesla achieved 25.8% automotive gross margins during the third quarter last year of 2018, there is room for growth.

Automotive margins will be in focus again on Wednesday, in part, because the company opened its Gigafactory Shanghai. Taking only ten months to build, with increased production capacity, the Shanghai Gigafactory is reportedly about 65% less expensive to build a Model 3 when compared to domestic production systems. The $2 billion Chinese facility was a worthwhile investment. On Wednesday Tesla’s profit numbers and 2020 production guidance will highlight not only the value of that investment, but also affirm the rise in Tesla stock.

