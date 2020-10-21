Tesla (TSLA) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

With year-to-date gains of 425%, compared to a 7% rise for the S&P 500 index, it’s safe to say that shares of Tesla (TSLA) has run over every bear standing in the way of the company.

Tesla's strong stock surge has been driven by its impressive third quarter delivery totals for its flagship vehicles which not only suggests strong product demand but also solid execution. It appears that unlike rivals Ford (F) and General Motors (GM) which are experiencing halts in production, Tesla has seen little-to-no production impact during the pandemic. But that has not stopped skeptics from becoming even more embolden in their short thesis. This is despite how many times Tesla has proven them wrong.

The luxury electric car manufacturer is set to report third quarter fiscal 2020 earnings results after the closing bell Wednesday. The company has beaten analysts’ revenue and profit estimates in each of the past three quarters. And there’s a strong chance another beat is in store. While many pundits continue to insist on relegating the company to just an auto manufacturer, the company’s growth trajectory and its diverse product portfolio, which — aside from electric vehicles — includes batteries, software, solar roof/panels, suggests Tesla is more than a one-trick pony and should be viewed as sustainable energy company.

The question is, can Tesla stock continue to drive higher Wednesday? I think this will all depend not only on a the degree of the beat, but also the quality. While the company’s strong sequential jump in deliveries is a positive, it will be interesting to see the impact this had on Tesla’s operating expenses since it implies higher production. Elsewhere, analysts will want more (or additional) color on the company’s battery day which didn’t seem excite investors as some thought it would. Tesla did, however, including its three-year plan to cut some 56% of battery costs.

In the three months that ended September, Wall Street expects Tesla to earn 56 cents per share on revenue of $8.26 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 37 cents per share on revenue of $6.3 billion. For the full year, ending in December, the company is expected to earn $1.75 per share, compared to earnings of 4 cents a year ago, while full-year revenue of $30.14 billion would rise 22.6% year over year.

CEO Elon Musk has forecasted for 2020 vehicle deliveries to rise between 30% to 40% on a year-over-year basis. Vehicle deliveries are the closest measure of revenue for Tesla. Tesla delivered 139,300 vehicles in the third quarter, above delivery estimates of around 137,000. The deliveries were out of 145,036 vehicles produced. And the fact that the company continues to exceed its vehicle delivery totals in such robust fashion suggests the Street’s quarterly forecast might be equally too conservative.

The company has promised to deliver at least 500,000 vehicles this fiscal year. Analysts will be eager to see if Tesla maintains that guidance. To be sure, the bears are quick to point out that delivery totals doesn’t always equate to profits. While that’s true, Tesla’s management has heighten its focus on profitability and efficiencies in the past three quarters - a trend that should continue to work in Tesla’s favor.

