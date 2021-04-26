Tesla (TSLA) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Luxury electric car manufacturer Tesla (TSLA) will report first quarter fiscal 2021 earnings results after the closing bell Monday. Tesla shares have fallen as much as 40% since reaching a 52-week high of $900 to a low of $539 on March 5. However, since that low, the stock has risen as much as 46%. That rate of volatility with Tesla is par for the course.

Investors are nonetheless expecting meaningful signs of improvement, particularly with regards to profit margins, in addition to a strong delivery forecast. The company has already reported first-quarter preliminary delivery record of 184,800 vehicles, which is up a little more than 4,000 vehicles from the fourth quarter. The sequential increase was aided by strong sales of the Model 3 and Model Y rising by more than 21,000 vehicles from Q4. Meanwhile, sales of the Model S and Model X were more muted with the company reporting only 2,000 units.

As such, for Q1 the market is expecting more robust numbers in both the Model S and Model X. During the Q4 conference call Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that production and deliveries of both models would start in February. The market will want an update on production and delivery guidance for the second quarter. After delivering 500,000 vehicles in 2020, Tesla is expected to grow vehicle deliveries between 50% to 70% in 2021. With four double beats (top and bottom line) in row few companies have executed better over the past year. Can it continue Monday?

In the three months that ended March, Wall Street expects Tesla to earn 78 cents per share on revenue of $10.29 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 23 cents per share on revenue of $5.99 billion. For the full year, ending in December, earnings are expected to rise 98% year over year $4.32 per share, while full-year revenue of $49.3 billion would rise 31% year over year.

Tesla’s increased focus on its growth strategy, namely production and profit margins, have been a key factor in the company’s recent success. Dating back to the previous three reporting quarters, the company has achieved a production capacity run rate of more than 90% compared to each of the prior four quarters. This demonstrates the level of production efficiency Tesla has worked to achieve, which in turn has help to not only boost its annual delivery totals, but also its increase revenue and profit margins.

In the fourth quarter, Tesla reported total revenues of $10.74 billion. Automotive revenues accounted for more than 86% of that total, or $9.31 billion. Meanwhile, Automotive gross margin came in at 24.1% compared to 22.5% year ago. Impressive numbers given the headwinds it had to deal with. Often compared to realm of Ford (F) or General Motors (GM), Tesla’s growth trajectory and its diverse product portfolio, which includes batteries, software, solar roof/panels, put its in another category. The company also expects Tesla Semi deliveries to start this year.

It’s for these reasons, among other, Cathie Wood's ARK Investment Management, which has an ETF with a 10% stake in Tesla, says the shares could be worth as much as $3,000 per share by 2025. In the near term, Wedbush Securities Dan Ives who has a bull case price target of $1,250 on Tesla, thinks Tesla has a strong setup aided by electric vehicles momentum. Tesla will certainly need to keep its foot on the production/delivery (electric) pedals to support that level of confidence.

