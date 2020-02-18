Tesla (TSLA): Ignore the Headlines, Bull or Bear

Here we go again! In May of last year, I wrote a piece questioning the media coverage of Tesla (TSLA) after a research report from Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas. In less than a year, we have the same problem again, but for the exact opposite reason.

Back then, the headlines were all about Jonas’s bear case, saying that if everything went wrong TSLA could fall to $10. At that time, hating on TSLA was a popular thing, so it seemed that no headline writer could resist the temptation to put "TSLA" and "$10" in the same sentence. That was unfair to the company, but it was also unfair to Jonas.

In that report, he hadn’t made a “prediction” that TSLA would drop to $10 as the headlines seemed to suggest. He had simply laid out three scenarios, a bear case, a neutral case and a bull case. As I pointed out then, very few of those stories and certainly none of the headlines, included the fact that his bull case represented a near 100% jump in TSLA.

The most recent research note from Morgan Stanley took the same approach of laying out all three cases. Now, though, TSLA is the flavor of the month, and the media’s attention has been grabbed by Jonas’s bull case. That has led to headlines such as this at Bloomberg, stating “Tesla Analysts do About Face and Shares Resume Their Rally,” and this at CNBC that concentrates on the Morgan Stanley call but mentions only the bull case scenario.

Those headlines aren’t wrong. Those things have happened over the last 24 hours or so, but the way they are being framed in the headlines is misleading for investors.

There are a couple of important lessons here.

First, be wary of headlines. Read an article in full without assumptions.

Headlines are not always written to accurately reflect the substance of the story. They are designed to catch your attention and are written on the quite reasonable assumption that you will read the body of the article. If you don’t, or you do so with the assumptions in the headline dominating your thoughts, that is your issue, not the headline writer’s.

Second, as educated as they are and as useful as they can be at times, analysts’ price targets are guesses. They are based on the information available at the time but are always subject to revision. Back in May, when the $10 piece was written, TSLA had just fallen below $200. Nobody, not even the most bullish of investors, envisaged that less than a year later the stock would be trading at over $800. In my piece at the time, I wrote that the almost universal negativity was a sure sign that TSLA would head higher, but I certainly wasn’t looking at $800 as a target.

Now that it is up here however, analysts have to adjust to the reality. If they were bullish nine months ago and set a very aggressive price target of $400, that now sends the exact opposite message. From here, $400 is a very bearish call. They may think that the jump is a tad overdone, but even so probably don’t want to suggest that the stock is going to lose 50% in the near future.

Upward revisions are inevitable, but most won’t want to increase their price target by 150% or more from their last guess. That would be too much of an admission that they were way off last time. As a result, many of those new targets will imply a move down in the stock.

For TSLA investors, though, the questions they should be asking themselves are still the same. Are EVs the future of the auto industry, and if so, can Tesla maintain its position as a leader in the field? If your answer to both of those is “yes,” then the $1200 call that is dominating headlines right now will, at some point, look just as cautious as the bullish calls for $500 were a few months ago.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.