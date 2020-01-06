Tesla (TSLA): Has It Driven Too Far, Or Will It Find Another Gear?

If you’ve been short Tesla (TSLA) stock over the past several trading sessions, chances are, you’re in tons of pain. And as evidenced by the company’s fourth quarter delivery totals, don’t hold your breath and expect the pain to subside anytime soon.

Tesla stock, which rose as much as 5.5% on Friday, logged an all-time high of $454, eventually closing at $443.01. The shares ended 2019 as one of the hottest-performing stocks on the market. And that statement would have been true regardless of the timeframe being assessed — whether two weeks, thirty days (up 32%), three months (up 55%) and even six months (up 88%). But if investors are wondering if the stock is now poised to reverse course, that’s not a bet I’m willing to make. That is, unless the entire market takes it down.

Constantly having to prove its production capabilities, on Friday the luxury electric car manufacturer reported record quarterly deliveries of 112,000 vehicles, up 23% year over year and topping Street expectations and its own delivering forecast. For all of 2019, Tesla delivered 367,500 vehicles, beating the low end of its forecast for at least 360,000. Just as impressive, the company has improved its production run-rate capabilities, announcing production capacity of more than 3000 vehicles per week at the Shanghai factory, and defying the many skeptics that still exist.

“We view these results as a clear indication that EV demand remains strong for Tesla and that the company is well positioned for 2020 with continued positive momentum in all business areas,” noted Jed Dorsheimer, analyst at Canaccord Genuity. The fact that the Shanghai facility didn’t exist less than a year ago, Dorsheimer, who rates Tesla stock a Buy, referred to the run-rate capability as a “truly remarkable feat.” But Tesla, which is now valued more than Detroit heavyweights General Motors (GM) and Ford (F), still has more to prove, according to analysts.

The encouraging Q4 delivering totals are seemingly not enough to get some analysts to turn bullish on the stock, which still has ten Hold ratings and 15 Sell ratings. What’s more, the fact that the stock closed at $443 on Friday suggests it’s likely to fall more than 32% to meet its consensus price target of $304, according to Bloomberg. Analysts are not the only ones who are underwater. Meanwhile, traders, or more specifically, short-sellers who bet against the stock, are drowning in losses.

Short-sellers borrow shares from their brokers and sell them on the open market, with the goal of covering (buying them back) at a lower price. And they would profit from the spread. But those who have shorted Tesla have suffered losses of roughly $900 million in just the first two trading days of 2020, according to financial analytics firm S3 Partners. These losses are on top of mark-to-market losses of almost $3 billion in 2019, noted S3, which says there are close to $12 billion of short interest in Tesla stock.

For now, while there are still some questions about Tesla’s first half 2020 results, namely gross margin sustainability, Wall Street seems more optimistic that the company is on more stable footing and closer towards meeting both its production and profitability targets.

