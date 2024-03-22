News & Insights

Tesla trims output of cars in China amid slower EV sales growth, Bloomberg reports

March 22, 2024 — 05:46 am EDT

Written by Zaheer Kachwala for Reuters ->

March 22 (Reuters) - Tesla TSLA.O has reduced its car production at its plant in China, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, as the U.S. electric vehicle-maker grapples with slow demand and strong competition in the market.

The company earlier in March told employees at its Shanghai factory to lower output of both the Model Y sport utility vehicle and Model 3 sedan — the two types it makes in China — by working five days a week instead of the usual 6-1/2 days, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

