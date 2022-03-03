US Markets
TSLA

Tesla to win approval for $5.5 billion Berlin gigafactory on Friday

Contributor
Nadine Schimroszik Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANNEGRET HILSE

The German state of Brandenburg has called a news conference for Friday at which it is widely expected to approve Tesla's 5 billion euro ($5.5 billion) gigafactory near Berlin if certain conditions are met.

State of Brandenburg to hold press conference on Friday

Tesla's Berlin gigafactory has faced several delays

Factory key to Tesla's ambitions in Europe

Recasts

BERLIN, March 3 (Reuters) - The German state of Brandenburg has called a news conference for Friday at which it is widely expected to approve Tesla's TSLA.O 5 billion euro ($5.5 billion) gigafactory near Berlin if certain conditions are met.

"The approval procedure for the e-car and battery factory of the U.S. company Tesla in Gruenheide in Brandenburg is nearing completion," the state government said in a statement.

Tesla has for months been awaiting approval for a licence to begin production at the electric vehicle (EV) factory and adjacent battery plant in Gruenheide near Berlin, slowed down by red tape and local opposition.

CEO Elon Musk has made his irritation for German laws and processes known, saying in a letter to authorities last year that the country's complex planning requirements were at odds with the urgency needed to fight climate change.

Musk had hoped to have the plant - key to his ambitions to conquer the European market where Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE currently holds the upper hand with a 25% share of electric vehicle sales to Tesla's 13% - up and running six months ago.

Following delays, he said in October last year that he hoped to have it operational by December. The company has not further updated its timetable for the launch.

($1 = 0.9031 euros)

(Reporting by Nadine Schimroszik Writing by Paul Carrel, Madeline Chambers and Christoph Steitz Editing by Miranda Murray)

((paul.carrel@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSLA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular