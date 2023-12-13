Tesla to update software for autopilot control issue in 2 mln vehicles - NHTSA

Adds details on the control issue in paragraph 2

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Tesla TSLA.O will roll out an over-the-air update to 2.03 million vehicles to fix an autopilot control issue, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Wednesday.

In situations when Autosteer is engaged and the driver does not maintain responsibility for vehicle operation and is unprepared to intervene or fails to recognize when Autosteer is canceled or not, there may be an increased risk of a crash, the NHTSA said.

Tesla will roll out the update to certain Model S, X, 3 and Y vehicles as a remedy, the agency said.

The electric automaker did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey and Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

