US Markets
TSLA

Tesla to unveil electric pickup 'cybertruck' on Nov. 21 - Musk

Contributor
Akanksha Rana Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

Tesla Inc plans to unveil its electric pickup truck, "cybertruck," on Nov. 21 in Los Angeles near the SpaceX rocket factory, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk tweeted on Wednesday.

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc TSLA.O plans to unveil its electric pickup truck, "cybertruck," on Nov. 21 in Los Angeles near the SpaceX rocket factory, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk tweeted on Wednesday.

Musk had said in January that Tesla might be ready to unveil the truck by summer.

"Cybertruck doesn't look like anything I've seen bouncing around the Internet. It's closer to an armored personnel carrier from the future," Musk had said in a tweet last month.

Carmakers including Ford Motor Co F.N and General Motors Co GM.N are racing to design radical new takes on their most profitable pickup truck models, replacing petroleum-fueled engines with batteries in a bid to outflank Tesla's plan to eclipse their brands.

Ford's F-150 pickup and GM's Chevrolet Silverado are the top selling vehicles in the U.S. market.

The reveal would happen a day before the Los Angeles Auto Show opens to the public, according to its website.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((akanksha.rana@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Twitter: @AkankshaRanaa;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSLA

Other Topics

Technology Sustainability

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular