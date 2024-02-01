News & Insights

Tesla to take shareholder vote on shifting incorporation to Texas, Musk says

Credit: REUTERS/BING GUAN

February 01, 2024 — 12:23 am EST

Adds background from paragraphs 2 onwards

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc TSLA.O will move immediately to hold a shareholder vote to transfer the electronic vehicle (EV) maker's state of incorporation to Texas from Delaware, Elon Musk said on Thursday.

A Delaware judge on Tuesday tossed out Musk's record-breaking $56 billion Tesla pay package, calling the compensation granted by the EV maker's board "an unfathomable sum" that was unfair to shareholders.

Musk then launched a poll on his social media platform X asking if Tesla should change its state of incorporation to Texas. The poll had over 1.1 million votes cast, with over 87% voting in favor of the change.

"The public vote is unequivocally in favor of Texas! Tesla will move immediately to hold a shareholder vote to transfer state of incorporation to Texas," Musk said in his latest post on X.

