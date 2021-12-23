Tesla to stop games on infotainment screens in moving cars - AP

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Electric carmaker Tesla Inc TSLA.O will stop allowing video games to be played on its infotainment systems while its cars are moving, the Associated Press reported on Thursday.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Akash.Sriram@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/hoodieonveshti;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.