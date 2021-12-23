US Markets
Tesla to stop games on infotainment screens in moving cars - AP

Akash Sriram Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Electric carmaker Tesla Inc TSLA.O will stop allowing video games to be played on its infotainment systems while its cars are moving, the Associated Press reported on Thursday.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

