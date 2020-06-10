US Markets
Tesla to start volume production of Semi trucks - memo

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHEN LAM

Tesla Inc's chief executive Elon Musk said that it is time to bring its Semi commercial truck to "volume production", as the U.S. electric vehicle maker ramps up vehicle production after a brief virus-related shutdown.

"Production of the battery and powertrain will take place at Giga Nevada," Musk said in an email seen by Reuters.

He said most of the other work will probably take place in other states.

Musk did not specify a timeframe for the production.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; editing by Louise Heavens Writing by Josephine Mason in LONDON)

