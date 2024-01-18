Tesla to showcase Cybertruck on China tour

News & Insights

SHANGHAI, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Tesla China is to launch a nationwide tour to showcase its flagship Cybertruck pickup in its second-largest market, the company said on Chinese social media messaging site Wechat on Thursday.

The U.S. automaker did not give dates.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk posted on the X platform on Sunday that the company could ship some prototypes of Cybertruck for display in China although it would be difficult to make the vehicle legal for the road.

Unlike in the United States, pickups have been a niche product in China where many city governments, including Beijing, do not allow them to enter downtown areas.

Tesla does not open Cybertruck for order on its Chinese website.

