Tesla to showcase Cybertruck in nationwide tour in China

SHANGHAI, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Tesla China said on Chinese social media Wechat on Thursday that it would start a nationwide tour to showcase its flagship Cybertruck pickup in its second-largest market.

The U.S. automaker did not give a specific date on when the tour would start.

