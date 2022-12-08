Tesla to shorten Shanghai shifts, delay hiring - Bloomberg News

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc TSLA.O will shorten shift hours at its Shanghai factory and has delayed on-boarding of new staff at its most productive plant, according to a report by Bloomberg News on Thursday.

The EV maker did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Akash.Sriram@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/hoodieonveshti;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.