Tesla to shorten Shanghai shifts, delay hiring - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA

December 08, 2022 — 06:37 am EST

Written by Akash Sriram for Reuters ->

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc TSLA.O will shorten shift hours at its Shanghai factory and has delayed on-boarding of new staff at its most productive plant, according to a report by Bloomberg News on Thursday.

The EV maker did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

