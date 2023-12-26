Tesla to roll out revamped Model Y version from Shanghai plant - Bloomberg News

Dec 26 (Reuters) - Electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc TSLA.O is preparing to launch a revamped version of its Model Y from its Shanghai plant, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The new Model Y version could begin mass production as soon as mid-2024, the report added.

(Reporting by Gokul Pisharody in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Gokul.Pisharody@thomsonreuters.com;))

