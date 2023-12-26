News & Insights

Tesla to roll out revamped Model Y from Shanghai plant - Bloomberg News

December 26, 2023 — 09:48 pm EST

Written by Gokul Pisharody for Reuters ->

Dec 26 (Reuters) - Electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc TSLA.O is preparing to launch a revamped version of its Model Y from its Shanghai plant, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The move was first reported by Reuters in March when three sources said Tesla was readying a production revamp of the Model Y, expected to start production in 2024.

