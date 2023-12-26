Tesla to roll out revamped Model Y from Shanghai plant - Bloomberg News

Adds link to previous Reuters story in paragraph 2

Dec 26 (Reuters) - Electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc TSLA.O is preparing to launch a revamped version of its Model Y from its Shanghai plant, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The move was first reported by Reuters in March when three sources said Tesla was readying a production revamp of the Model Y, expected to start production in 2024.

(Reporting by Gokul Pisharody in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Sonia Cheema)

((Gokul.Pisharody@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.