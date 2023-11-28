Tesla To Roll Out Cybertrucks This Thursday, But Price And Other Specs Still Unclear

(RTTNews) - EV giant Tesla Inc. (TSLA) is set to roll out Cybertrucks this Thursday, however, there are still several major things that are not clear, including price tag and the vehicle specs.

The Tesla Cybertruck delivery event is scheduled to take place at 2 p.m. Central Standard Time on November 30. However, several major questions remain unanswered, including the price, the vehicle driving range, general specs of the pickup truck, and who will receive the Cybertruck on D-day.

Earlier, this month, Tesla added and then quickly ended a $50,000 resale clause that prohibited customers from selling the vehicle before 1 year.

Tesla Cybertruck was first unveiled in November 2019. Pilot production of the electric vehicle began in July 2023, with deliveries planned to start on November 30, 2023 after being pushed back multiple times. Two models are expected to be offered initially, with EPA range estimates of 250-500 miles, depending on the model.

The Cybertruck will be the EV maker's first new passenger vehicle since the Model Y launched in early 2020.

At the time of launch, Tesla announced the price would start at $39,900 after Musk had previously said he wanted to price the base model under $50,000. Although the company hasn't revealed its current pricing, Musk recently hinted that pricing may be significantly higher than previously stated.

