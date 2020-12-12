Tesla To Replace Apartment Investment And Management In S&P 500

(RTTNews) - S&P Dow Jones Indices said that Tesla Inc. (TSLA) will replace Apartment Investment and Management Co. (AIV) in the S&P 500.

The S&P noted that Tesla will also be added to the S&P 100, replacing Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY). Occidental Petroleum will remain in the S&P 500.

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC) will replace Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. (DNKN) in the S&P MidCap 400.

Apartment Investment and Management is spinning off Apartment Income REIT in a transaction expected to be completed post close on Monday, December 14.

Inspire Brands Inc. is acquiring Dunkin' Brands Group in a tender offer expected to expire on or about Tuesday, December 15.

S&P Dow Jones Indices said that it will make the changes to the S&P 500, S&P 100 and S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the open of trading on December 21.

